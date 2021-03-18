19 Mart 2021, Cuma
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı Suriye'den Kilis'e düşen roketlerle ilgili açıklama yaptı

Milli Savunma Bakanlığı Suriye'den Kilis'e düşen roketlerle ilgili açıklama yaptı

Giriş: 18.03.2021 23:42
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 23:42
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı (MSB) "Suriye'den atıldığı belirlenen roketler Kilis'te boş araziye düşmüştür. Olayda yaralanan vatandaşımız olmamıştır." açıklamasını yaptı.
SURİYE'DEN ATILAN 2 ROKET KİLİS'E DÜŞTÜ
