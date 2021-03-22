22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: 3 günde 35 PKK/YPG'li etkisiz hale getirildi

Giriş: 22.03.2021 11:25
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 11:31
Son dakika haberleri... Barış Pınarı bölgesine yönelik saldırı girişiminde bulunan teröristlere misliyle karşılık verildiğini açıklayan Milli Savunma Bakanlığı, etkisiz hale getirilen terörist sayısının 35'e çıktığını açıkladı.
