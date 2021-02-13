13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Pençe Kartal-2 Harekatı'nda 4. Gün! 3'ü üst düzey 37 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Pençe Kartal-2 Harekatı'nda 4. Gün! 3'ü üst düzey 37 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Giriş: 13.02.2021 09:21
Irak'ın Kuzeyi Gara'da PKK’nın kalbine hem havadan hem karadan düzenlenen harekatın 4. günündeyiz. Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'ndan yeni açıklamalar var. Son durumu A Haber muhabiri Sinan Yılmaz aktardı.

