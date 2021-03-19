19 Mart 2021, Cuma
HDP ne kadar hazine yardımı aldı?

Giriş: 19.03.2021 10:37
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 10:53
HDP'nin kapatılması için anayasa mahkemesine dava açıldı. Dava sonucu HDP kapatılacak ya da hazine yardımı kesilecek. Peki, HDP bu zamana kadar hazineden ne kadar yardım aldı? İşte cevabı...
