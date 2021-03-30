30 Mart 2021, Salı
FETÖ'nün TSK yapılanmasına yönelik İstanbul merkezli 25 ilde flaş operasyon

FETÖ'nün TSK yapılanmasına yönelik İstanbul merkezli 25 ilde flaş operasyon

Giriş: 30.03.2021 00:38
Güncelleme:30.03.2021 00:41
FETÖ'nün TSK yapılanması soruşturmasında haklarında gözaltı kararı verilen 115 kişinin yakalanması için İstanbul merkezli 25 ilde operasyon başlat��ldı
FETÖ'ye 25 ilde flaş operasyon
