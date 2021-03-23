23 Mart 2021, Salı
ANALİZ - İsrail'de erken seçim! Neden bu karar alındı?

Giriş: 23.03.2021 12:45
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 12:46
İsrail bugün sandığa gidiyor. Bilindiği üzere bütçe konusunda uzlaşma sağlanamadığı için 23 Mart'ta erken seçim kararı alınmıştı. Arap seçmenlerin siyasette ağırlığını hissettirdiği bu seçim, aynı zamanda Netanyahu için de güven oylaması niteliğinde olacak. Detaylar analiz haberimizde...
İsrail'de neden erken seçim kararı alındı?
