Son dakika: Havada panik! Uçak acil iniş yaptı

Son dakika: Havada panik! Uçak acil iniş yaptı

Giriş: 01.04.2021 17:26
Güncelleme:01.04.2021 17:39
Son dakika haberi... ABD'de Spirit Havayollarına ait Cleveland-Los Angeles seferli yolcu uçağı, bir yolcunun acil çıkış kapısını açmaya çalışması sonucu Colorado eyaletine acil iniş yaptı.
