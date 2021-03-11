11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Yunusların muhteşem görüntüleri havadan böyle görüntülendi

Yunusların muhteşem görüntüleri havadan böyle görüntülendi

İHA
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 11.03.2021 15:41
Güncelleme:11.03.2021 15:51
Tekirdağ'ın Şarköy İlçesinde Yunus balıklarının deniz yüzeyindeki keyfi havadan görüntülendi. Yunusların yaşamı renkli görüntülere sahne oldu.
Dansları böyle görüntülendi DANSLARI BÖYLE GÖRÜNTÜLENDİ
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Dansları böyle görüntülendi
Dansları böyle görüntülendi
Bölgelere göre vakalar neden farklı?
Bölgelere göre vakalar neden farklı?
Maradona öldürüldü mü?
Maradona öldürüldü mü?
400 ağaç kesilecek mi?
400 ağaç kesilecek mi?
Evlat nöbeti Türkiye'ye yayılıyor
Evlat nöbeti Türkiye'ye yayılıyor
Sağanak vurdu! Tarihi iş hanı sular altında kaldı
Sağanak vurdu! Tarihi iş hanı sular altında kaldı
En uzun ömürlü insanlar ne yiyor?
En uzun ömürlü insanlar ne yiyor?
Aşıda son durum ne?
Aşıda son durum ne?
Çocukların dini eğitimi nasıl olmalı?
Çocukların dini eğitimi nasıl olmalı?
Öfkesini başını belaya soktu
Öfkesini başını belaya soktu
Ankara'da vahşet! Yakılarak mı öldürüldüler?
Ankara'da vahşet! Yakılarak mı öldürüldüler?
Tacizciye meydan dayağı! O anlar kamerada
Tacizciye meydan dayağı! O anlar kamerada
Daha Fazla Video Göster
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ