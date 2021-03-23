23 Mart 2021, Salı
Son dakika: Hindistan'da feci olay! Tribün böyle çöktü

İHA
Giriş: 23.03.2021 17:36
Son dakika haberi... Hindistan'ın Telanga eyaletinde 47. Küçükler Ulusal Kabaddi Şampiyonası'nda seyircilerin oturduğu tribünün çökmesi sonucu 100'den fazla kişi yaralandı.
