26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları İstanbul Burhaniye’de vatandaşın metrobüs merdiveni çilesi! 190 basamaklı parkur gibi

İstanbul Burhaniye’de vatandaşın metrobüs merdiveni çilesi! 190 basamaklı parkur gibi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 26.03.2021 10:45
Üsküdar Burhaniye'de yaşayanlar metrobüse binmek için zorlu bir yoldan geçiyor. Vatandaşlar 190 basamaklı merdivenleri tek tek çıkıyor. Mahalleli bu durumdan oldukça şikayetçi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktard��.
Metrobüs merdiveni çilesi METROBÜS MERDİVENİ ÇİLESİ
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Heyelan 7 binayı tehdit ediyor
Heyelan 7 binayı tehdit ediyor
Rum Kesimi'nde camiye çirkin saldırı
Rum Kesimi'nde camiye çirkin saldırı
Vaka artışının nedeni ne?
Vaka artışının nedeni ne?
İşçi servisi devrildi: Çok sayıda yaralı var
İşçi servisi devrildi: Çok sayıda yaralı var
Metrobüs merdiveni çilesi
Metrobüs merdiveni çilesi
Yüreğiniz sızlayacak! Her saniyesi korkunç
Yüreğiniz sızlayacak! Her saniyesi korkunç
Konya'da mutant virüs alarmı
Konya'da mutant virüs alarmı
Yine at eti skandalı mı?
Yine at eti skandalı mı?
14 il için yoğun kar uyarısı
14 il için yoğun kar uyarısı
İstanbul'da trafik yoğunluğu
İstanbul'da trafik yoğunluğu
Görenleri şoke eden olay!
Görenleri şoke eden olay!
Bursa'da panik! 7 bina boşaltıldı
Bursa'da panik! 7 bina boşaltıldı
Daha Fazla Video Göster