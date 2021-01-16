16 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Resim Müzesi restorasyonun ardından sanatseverler buluştu

Resim Müzesi restorasyonun ardından sanatseverler buluştu

Giriş: 16.01.2021 14:19
Milli Saraylar Resim Müzesi restorasyonun ardından Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın katılımıyla yeniden açıldı. A Haber muhabiri Aybüke Sena Can ‘Resim Müzesi'ndeki son durumu aktardı.

"Resim Müzesi" sanatseverler buluştu
"Anadolu sanat üretimi için büyük bir klasör gibidir"
Kybele Heykeli Türkiye'de
Açılışını Başkan Erdoğan gerçekleştirecek
Kovid-19 tedavisi gören Şener Şen’in sağlık durumuna ilişkin yeni açıklama
Timur Selçuk hayatını kaybetti!
Müzisyen Garo Mafyan A Haber’e konuştu
Ünlü sanatçı Metin Özülkü A Haber'de
Paraguay'da Türk dizilerine ilgi büyük
Tonlarca hurda araçtan yaptılar
Cumhuriyet tarihinin ilk kilisesi İstanbul’da açılıyor
Troya müzesine bir ödül daha
