Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Çin'den kritik ziyaret! Çin Dışişleri Bakanı Wang Yi Türkiye'ye geliyor

Giriş: 25.03.2021 09:55
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 10:20
Çin Dışişleri Bakanı Wang Yi Türkiye'ye geliyor. Görüşmelerde, ikili ilişkilerin yanı sıra, bölgesel ve uluslararası güncel konular ele alınacak. Ayrıntıları Mert Hacıalioğlu aktardı.
