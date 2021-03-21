21 Mart 2021, Pazar
20 terörist nasıl öldürüldü?

Giriş: 21.03.2021 13:20
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 13:32
Barış Pınarı Harekatı bölgesinde etkisiz hale getirilen terörist sayısı 20'ye yükseldi. Saldırının detayları da ortaya çıktı.Detayları A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Sabri Uğurbaş sıcak bölgeden aktardı.
