01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Son dakika: İstanbul'da toplu taşımada ve trafikte yoğunluk! Son durumu A Haber muhabiri bölgeden aktardı

Son dakika: İstanbul'da toplu taşımada ve trafikte yoğunluk! Son durumu A Haber muhabiri bölgeden aktardı

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 01.04.2021 08:35
Güncelleme:01.04.2021 08:46
Son dakika haberi... İstanbullular sabah saatlerinde ve gün içinde dakikalarca otobüs, metrobüs bekliyor. İstanbul trafiğinde ise yoğunluk yaşanıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktardı.
Toplu taşımada ve trafikte yoğunluk TOPLU TAŞIMADA VE TRAFİKTE YOĞUNLUK
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Toplu taşımada ve trafikte yoğunluk
Toplu taşımada ve trafikte yoğunluk
Hocaların hocası Prof.Dr. Cemil Taşcıoğlu'nun koronavirüs nedeniyle vefatının üzerinden bir yıl geçti
Hocaların hocası Prof.Dr. Cemil Taşcıoğlu'nun koronavirüs nedeniyle vefatının üzerinden bir yıl geçti
İstanbul çatışma: 2 ölü
İstanbul çatışma: 2 ölü
CHP’li belediyeye ücretli otopark tepkisi
CHP’li belediyeye "ücretli otopark" tepkisi
Guinness'e aday çay bardağı
Guinness'e aday çay bardağı
Nesli tükenme tehlikesinde! Böyle görüntülendi
Nesli tükenme tehlikesinde! Böyle görüntülendi
Yanardağ patlarken öyle bir şey yaptılar ki...
Yanardağ patlarken öyle bir şey yaptılar ki...
PKK elebaşları koalisyon ile ne görüştü?
PKK elebaşları koalisyon ile ne görüştü?
Bir Anadolu evladı
Bir Anadolu evladı
Bina yıkımında yeni dönem
Bina yıkımında yeni dönem
Hamidiye suya zam!
Hamidiye suya zam!
Lüks villada can pazarı!
Lüks villada can pazarı!
Daha Fazla Video Göster