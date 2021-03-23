23 Mart 2021, Salı
İZSU 4 yaşındaki yetim çocuğu icralık etti

Giriş: 23.03.2021 08:52
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 09:02
İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi iştiraklerinden İzmir Su ve Kanalizasyon İdaresi Genel Müdürlüğü (İZSU) 4 yaşındaki çocuğa icra takibi başlattı. Sebebi ise çocuğun vefat eden babasına ait 6 bin liralık su borcu.
