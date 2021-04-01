01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Araştırmaya göre evden çalışmak daha verimli

Giriş: 01.04.2021 11:40
Güncelleme:01.04.2021 12:09
Tüm dünyayı etkisi altına alan koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle birçok şirket evden çalışma yöntemine gitti. Evler mini ofislere dönüştü. Peki çalışanlar bu duruma ne kadar alıştı? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Tuğba Kezer aktardı.

