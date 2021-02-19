19 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Sağlık Bakanlığı 19 Şubat 2021'e ait Kovid-19 vaka ve vefat tablosunu açıkladı

Giriş: 19.02.2021 19:08
Güncelleme:19.02.2021 19:16
Sağlık Bakanlığı covid19.saglik.gov.tr adresi üzerinden 19 Şubat 2021'e ait Türkiye'nin günlük koronavirüs (Kovid-19) vaka sayısını açıkladı. Türkiye'de son 24 saatte 116 bin 674 Kovid-19 testi yapıldı, 7 bin 419 kişinin testi pozitif çıktı, 82 kişi hayatını kaybetti. Ağır hasta sayısı 1185 oldu, 7 bin 498 kişinin Kovid-19 tedavisinin/karantinasının sona ermesiyle iyileşen sayısı 2 milyon 511 bin 548'e yükseldi.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
