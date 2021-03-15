15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Kovid-19 ilacının yerli sentezi ithalatın önüne geçti

Giriş: 15.03.2021 18:28
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 18:43
Kovid-19 salgınına yönelik bilimsel çalışmalar kapsamında tedavide kullanılan "Favipiravir" ilacının tamamen yerli sentezini üretildi. Böylece milyonlarca dolarlık ilaç ithalatının önüne geçildi. Detayları İstanbul Medipol Üniversitesi Öğretim Üyesi Doç. Dr. Mustafa Güzel açıkladı. İşte A Haber’in özel haberi…
Kovid-19 ilacının yerli sentezi ithalatın önüne geçti
