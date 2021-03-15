Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
ANA SAYFA Kovid-19 ilacının yerli sentezi ithalatın önüne geçti Giriş: 15.03.2021 18:28 Güncelleme:15.03.2021 18:43 Kovid-19 salgınına yönelik bilimsel çalışmalar kapsamında tedavide kullanılan "Favipiravir" ilacının tamamen yerli sentezini üretildi. Böylece milyonlarca dolarlık ilaç ithalatının önüne geçildi. Detayları İstanbul Medipol Üniversitesi Öğretim Üyesi Doç. Dr. Mustafa Güzel açıkladı. İşte A Haber’in özel haberi… DİĞER