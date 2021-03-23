23 Mart 2021, Salı
Ekonomide reformun takvimi açıklanıyor

Giriş: 23.03.2021 08:47
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 08:56
Son dakika haberi... Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın çarşamba günü AK Parti 7. Olağan Kongresi’nde açıklayacağı 2023 Manifestosu’nun mesajlarından ikisi, "Güçlü Türkiye, küresel adalet" ve "İnsan onuru ve refah toplumu" olacak.
2023 manifestosu: Güçlü Türkiye küresel adalet 2023 MANİFESTOSU: GÜÇLÜ TÜRKİYE KÜRESEL ADALET
Ekonomide reformun takvimi açıklanıyor
