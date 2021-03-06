Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
ANA SAYFA Bitlis şehidi Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül son yolculuğuna uğurlandı Giriş: 06.03.2021 13:07 Güncelleme:06.03.2021 13:21 Bitlis'te meydana gelen helikopter kazasında şehit olan 11 askerden Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül’ün cenazesi memleketi Amasya’nın Doğantepe köyündeki baba ocağına getirildi. Yakınları şehidin Türk bayrağına sarılı naaşını ‘Hoş geldin’ diye karşıladı. Buradaki törenin ardından askerden Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül son yolculuğuna uğurlandı. DİĞER