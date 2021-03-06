06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Bitlis şehidi Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül son yolculuğuna uğurlandı

Bitlis şehidi Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül son yolculuğuna uğurlandı

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 06.03.2021 13:07
Güncelleme:06.03.2021 13:21
Bitlis'te meydana gelen helikopter kazasında şehit olan 11 askerden Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül’ün cenazesi memleketi Amasya’nın Doğantepe köyündeki baba ocağına getirildi. Yakınları şehidin Türk bayrağına sarılı naaşını ‘Hoş geldin’ diye karşıladı. Buradaki törenin ardından askerden Uzman Çavuş Hakan Gül son yolculuğuna uğurlandı.

Bitlis şehidi son yolculuğuna uğurlandı!
Bitlis şehidi son yolculuğuna uğurlandı!
İYİ Parti'de istifalar sürecek mi?
İYİ Parti'de istifalar sürecek mi?
Türkiye’ye saldıranların ağzıyla konuştu!
Türkiye’ye saldıranların ağzıyla konuştu!
Altun'dan sert tepki: Bunun adı dijital faşizmdir
Altun'dan sert tepki: Bunun adı dijital faşizmdir
AK Parti Sözcüsü Çelik'ten “Kılıçdaroğlu'na sert tepki
AK Parti Sözcüsü Çelik'ten “Kılıçdaroğlu'na sert tepki
Geride 1 çocuk ve gözü yaşlı eş bıraktı!
Geride 1 çocuk ve gözü yaşlı eş bıraktı!
Bitlis şehidine son veda!
Bitlis şehidine son veda!
Vali Yerlikaya'dan İstanbul halkına ve esnafına uyarı
Vali Yerlikaya'dan İstanbul halkına ve esnafına uyarı
Home Office kabusu! Kim için avantaj?
Home Office kabusu! Kim için avantaj?
Artık görev vatandaşta
Artık görev vatandaşta
Kısıtlamasız ilk cumartesi! AVM’ler ve trafik de yoğun başladı!
Kısıtlamasız ilk cumartesi! AVM’ler ve trafik de yoğun başladı!
İstanbul’da korkutan manzara!
İstanbul’da korkutan manzara!
Daha Fazla Video Göster
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ