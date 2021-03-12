Son dakika: Meksika'da feci kaza! Akaryakıt tankeri ile otobüs çarpıştı: 11 ölü

12 Mart 2021, Cuma
İHA
Giriş: 12.03.2021 17:06
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 17:24
Son dakika haberi... Meksika'nın Nuevo Leon eyaletinde akaryakıt tankeri ile otobüsün çarpışması sonucu meydana gelen kazada 11 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 7 kişi de yaralandı.
