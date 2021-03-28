28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Son dakika: Kanada Vancouver'da kütüphane önünde bıçaklı saldırı: 1 ölü

A Haber
Giriş: 28.03.2021 08:45
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 08:47
Son dakika haberi... Kanada'da kimliği açıklanmayan bir saldırgan kütüphane önünde bekleyen sivillere bıçakla saldırdı. Olayda ilk belirlemelere göre en az 1 kişinin öldüğü belirtiliyor.
