Çanakkale'de ekoturizm altında ağaç katliamı iddiası! 400 ağaç kesilecek mi?

Çanakkale’de ekoturizm altında ağaç katliamı iddiası! 400 ağaç kesilecek mi?

Giriş: 11.03.2021 14:39
Güncelleme:11.03.2021 14:39
CHP Genel Başkan Yardımcısı Muharrem Erkek'in Çanakkale'deki arazisinin imara açılması için belediyeye başvurduğu ortaya çıktı. Erkek'in tesis yapmak için arazideki 400 ağacı kesmek istediği öne sürüldü. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı.
