22 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları AK Partili Mehmet Muş’tan HDP’li Erol Katırcıoğlu'nun "zafer işareti” yapmasına sert tepki

AK Partili Mehmet Muş’tan HDP’li Erol Katırcıoğlu'nun "zafer işareti” yapmasına sert tepki

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 22.01.2021 12:05
Güncelleme:22.01.2021 12:13
Diyarbakır'da evlat nöbetindeki annelere zafer işareti yapan HDP İstanbul Milletvekili Erol Katırcıoğlu'na da sert tepki gösteren Mehmet Muş, "HDP tavrını terörden yana koymaktadır" dedi.

HDP’li vekilin zafer işaretine sert tepki
HDP’li vekilin "zafer işaretine" sert tepki
İstanbul'a kar yağacak mı? Melis Coşan A Haber'de müjdeyi verdi
İstanbul'a kar yağacak mı? Melis Coşan A Haber'de müjdeyi verdi
Bakan Soylu'nun annesine hakarete sert tepki!
Bakan Soylu'nun annesine hakarete sert tepki!
Okullar ne zaman açılacak?
Okullar ne zaman açılacak?
2021 ocak ayına ilişkin zam farkları ne zaman yatacak?
2021 ocak ayına ilişkin zam farkları ne zaman yatacak?
Ankara çöpe teslim!
Ankara çöpe teslim!
İddia mı gerçek mi?
İddia mı gerçek mi?
Tarihçi yazar Yavuz Bahadıroğlu hayatını kaybetti
Tarihçi yazar Yavuz Bahadıroğlu hayatını kaybetti
Yönter'den A Haber’de flaş açıklamalar!
Yönter'den A Haber’de flaş açıklamalar!
Halk TV’de şaka gibi yayın
Halk TV’de şaka gibi yayın
İstanbul'da CHP'li belediyeden terör takvimi!
İstanbul'da CHP'li belediyeden terör takvimi!
Türkiye Sincar'a operasyon yapacak mı?
Türkiye Sincar'a operasyon yapacak mı?
Daha Fazla Video Göster