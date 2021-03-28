28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Tarihte bugün: Gediz depremi! Evlerin 4'te 3'ü yıkıldı

Tarihte bugün: Gediz depremi! Evlerin 4'te 3'ü yıkıldı

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 28.03.2021 10:01
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 10:18
Bugün 1970 yılında, neredeyse tüm Türkiye'yi sarsan Gediz depreminin yıl dönümü. 7,2 büyüklüğündeki depremde 26 bin konut yıkılmış, bin 86 kişi hayatını kaybetmişti.

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN


Western dünyasında geçmişe yolculuk
Western dünyasında geçmişe yolculuk
Tarihte bugün: Evlerin 4'te 3'ü...
Tarihte bugün: Evlerin 4'te 3'ü...
Savaşı başlatan o kurşun
Savaşı başlatan o kurşun
O ilçede tam kapanma
O ilçede tam kapanma
Bebekliğinden beri abur cuburla besleniyor
Bebekliğinden beri abur cuburla besleniyor
Kütüphane önünde kanlı saldırı
Kütüphane önünde kanlı saldırı
Kiliseye bombalı saldırı
Kiliseye bombalı saldırı
Polisi sirenini duydukları gibi kaçıtılar
Polisi sirenini duydukları gibi kaçıtılar
Hakkari'de aç kalan ayılar yerleşim yerlerine indi
Hakkari'de aç kalan ayılar yerleşim yerlerine indi
İstanbul'da korkutan görüntüler
İstanbul'da korkutan görüntüler
Çimen yedim dereden su içtim
"Çimen yedim dereden su içtim"
İstanbul trafiğinde son durum! Yoğunluk yüzde 70'i aştı
İstanbul trafiğinde son durum! Yoğunluk yüzde 70'i aştı
Daha Fazla Video Göster