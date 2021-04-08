08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Zeytin Dalı şehitlerine veda

A Haber
08.04.2021
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 14:09
PKK/YPG'li teröristlerin Zeytin Dalı Harekatı bölgesinde düzenlediği saldırıda şehit olan Uzman Çavu�� Gökhan Çakır, Bursa'nın İnegöl ilçesinde sonsuzluğa uğurlandı. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Necat Kırbulut aktardı.
