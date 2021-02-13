Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
ANA SAYFA Kadir Topbaş'ın cenaze programı belli oldu Giriş: 13.02.2021 17:24 Güncelleme:13.02.2021 17:26 Eski İstanbul Belediye Başkanı Kadir Topbaş 76 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. Topbaş için yarın (14 Şubat 2021) öğlen namazı vakti Fatih Camii'nde cenaze töreni düzenleneceği öğrenildi. Merhum Topbaş'ın, Fatih Camii haziresine defnedileceği kaydedildi. Öte yandan Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın da cenaze törenine katılacağı açıklandı. DİĞER