HDP’nin muhalefet turu | HDP heyeti CHP genel merkezinde

Giriş: 05.02.2021 12:05
Güncelleme:05.02.2021 12:16
Muhalefet turuna Saadet Partisi ile başlayan HDP’nin ikinci durağı CHP oldu. Kılıçdaroğlu, HDP'lileri bugün partisinin genel merkezinde ağırladı. İYİ Parti Genel Başkanı Meral Akşener de HDP’ye açık kapı bıraktı, henüz randevu istenmediğini söyledi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri İlter Yeşiltaş aktardı.

