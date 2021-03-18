18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Dirilişten kurtuluşa Çanakkale! Büyük zaferin 106. yıl dönümü

Dirilişten kurtuluşa Çanakkale! Büyük zaferin 106. yıl dönümü

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 18.03.2021 08:42
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 08:50
Son dakika haberi... Büyük zafer Çanakkale destanının 106. yıl dönümündeyiz. Bugün anma etkinlikleri düzenlenecek. A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer programın detaylarını anlattı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Büyük zaferin 106. yıl dönümü
Büyük zaferin 106. yıl dönümü
16 ilde FETÖ operasyonu
16 ilde FETÖ operasyonu
Bakanlık Kovid-19 tablosunu açıkladı
Bakanlık Kovid-19 tablosunu açıkladı
Çoğu ilimizde vaka artışı görüldü
"Çoğu ilimizde vaka artışı görüldü"
Kabe'ye hakaret davasında ara karar
Kabe'ye hakaret davasında ara karar
“Gümrük” iddiası boşa çıktı
“Gümrük” iddiası boşa çıktı
HDP yorumu! Bir garabet sona erdi!
"HDP" yorumu! "Bir garabet sona erdi!"
HDP için açılan kapatma davasıyla ilgili önemli değerlendirme
HDP için açılan kapatma davasıyla ilgili önemli değerlendirme
HDP'ye kapatma davası
HDP'ye kapatma davası
HDP'ye kapatma davası! Avukat Mehmet Sarı A haber’de değerlendirdi
HDP'ye kapatma davası! Avukat Mehmet Sarı A haber’de değerlendirdi
HDP'ye kapatma davası! Bekir Bozdağ A haber’de değerlendirdi
HDP'ye kapatma davası! Bekir Bozdağ A haber’de değerlendirdi
HDP'li isimlerin PKK'ya yönelik övgü dolu o sözleri! Biz sırtımızı YPG'ye, YPJ'ye ve PYD'ye yaslıyoruz
HDP'li isimlerin PKK'ya yönelik övgü dolu o sözleri! "Biz sırtımızı YPG'ye, YPJ'ye ve PYD'ye yaslıyoruz"
Daha Fazla Video Göster