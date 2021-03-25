Son dakika: İşte Batı'daki tek mavi nokta! Başarının sırrı ne?

25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Giriş: 25.03.2021 15:54
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 15:57
Son dakika haberi... Koronavirüs risk haritasına göre Batı'da tek mavi kalan ilçe Çanakkale'nin Bozcaada ilçesi oldu. Peki Bozcaada nasıl mavi kategoride kaldı? Bu başarının sırrı ne? A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer bölgeden aktardı.
