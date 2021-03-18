18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Savaş ve barış! Cepheden mektuplar

Savaş ve barış! Cepheden mektuplar

106. yıl önce yazılan destan bir çok hikayeyi de barındırıyordu. İşte bir mektup ve o mektupta yaşananlar... .Mektubun sahibi bir Anzak askeri ve on binlerce kilometre ötedeki ailesine yazdıkları...
