07 Mart 2021, Pazar
PORTRE - Kahraman şehit Astsubay Nazmi Yılmaz

PORTRE - Kahraman şehit Astsubay Nazmi Yılmaz

Giriş: 07.03.2021 10:54
Güncelleme:07.03.2021 10:59
Türkiye'yi yasa boğan Bitlis'teki helikopter kazasında şehit olanlardan biri de Topçu Astsubay Üstçavuş Nazmi Yılmaz'dı. Şehit geride henüz 3 aylık bir evlat ve gözü yaşlı bir eş bıraktı. Şehit Nazmi Yılmaz'ın hayat hikayesi...
