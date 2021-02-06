06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Boğaziçi'ni karıştıranların kimlikleri belli oldu

'Öğrenci' dediler terörist çıktı! Boğaziçi'ni karıştıranların kimlikleri belli oldu

A Haber
Giriş: 06.02.2021 20:35
Güncelleme:06.02.2021 20:37
Son dakika haberleri... Boğaziçi Üniversitesindeki eylemlere terör örgütü militanlarının sızdığı emniyet raporlarına da yansıdı. A Haber o teröristlere ait fotoğraflara ulaştı. O fotoğraflarda öğrenci kılığında Boğaziçi Üniversitesindeki gösterilere katılanlar var.  Ayrıntıları A Haber ekibinden Mert Hacıalioğlu canlı yayında aktardı.
