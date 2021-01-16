16 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Kitlesel aşılamada 3. gün! 81 ilde aşı uygulaması devam ediyor

Kitlesel aşılamada 3. gün! 81 ilde aşı uygulaması devam ediyor

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 16.01.2021 09:27
Güncelleme:16.01.2021 09:34
Türkiye'de kitlesel aşılamada üçüncü güne girildi. 81 ilde sağlık çalışanlarına aşı uygulaması devam ediyor. Aşı olanların sayısı 600 bini geçti. Kovid-19 aşısı ilk etapta kimlere yapılıyor? A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Nilüfer detayları aktardı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
WhatsApp geri adım attı!
WhatsApp geri adım attı!
İşte aşı olanların sayısı
İşte aşı olanların sayısı
İslamofobi yeni bir ırkçılık tarzı
İslamofobi yeni bir ırkçılık tarzı
Başkan Erdoğan İtalya Başbakanı Conte ile görüştü
Başkan Erdoğan İtalya Başbakanı Conte ile görüştü
Akşener açıkladı! Özdağ ihraç edilecek mi?
Akşener açıkladı! Özdağ ihraç edilecek mi?
A Haber kaybolan Dr. Uğur Tolun'un çalışmalarını Kartepe'den takip ediyor
A Haber kaybolan Dr. Uğur Tolun'un çalışmalarını Kartepe'den takip ediyor
Başkan Erdoğan: Yüksek faize karşıyım
Başkan Erdoğan: Yüksek faize karşıyım
Macron'dan Başkan Erdoğan'a mektup
Macron'dan Başkan Erdoğan'a mektup
Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı: Yakında paylaşacağız
Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı: Yakında paylaşacağız
HDP fezleke rekoruna koşuyor
HDP fezleke rekoruna koşuyor
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Han anısına Başkan Erdoğan'a özel hediye
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Han anısına Başkan Erdoğan'a özel hediye
Başkan Erdoğan Milli Saraylar Resim Müzesi’nin açılışını gerçekleştirdi
Başkan Erdoğan Milli Saraylar Resim Müzesi’nin açılışını gerçekleştirdi
Daha Fazla Video Göster