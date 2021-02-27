27 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları İkinci cemre suya düşüyor Hava sıcaklığı nasıl olacak?

İkinci cemre suya düşüyor Hava sıcaklığı nasıl olacak?

ahaber.com.tr
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 27.02.2021 15:04
Güncelleme:27.02.2021 15:10
Baharın habercisi cemre bugün suya düşüyor. Peki sıcaklıkta değişim nasıl olacak? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Vural Efecik’in konuğu olan Muğla Üniversitesi Öğretim Üyesi Doç. Dr. Ceyhun Çelik anlattı.


Dev eserde sona doğru!
Dev eserde sona doğru!
Boğaziçi'ni kimler karıştırdı?
Boğaziçi'ni kimler karıştırdı?
FETÖ oyun odalarına sızdı!
FETÖ oyun odalarına sızdı!
Yüz yüze eğitim ertelendi mi? MEB açıkladı
Yüz yüze eğitim ertelendi mi? MEB açıkladı
İkinci cemre suya düşüyor! Hava sıcaklığı nasıl olacak?
İkinci cemre suya düşüyor! Hava sıcaklığı nasıl olacak?
Grevin nedeni bankamatik memurları mı?
Grevin nedeni bankamatik memurları mı?
CHP'li belediyeler arasında çöp savaşları başladı!
CHP'li belediyeler arasında çöp savaşları başladı!
Kanal İstanbul neden gerekli?
Kanal İstanbul neden gerekli?
Bakan Akar tek atışta vurdu!
Bakan Akar tek atışta vurdu!
CHP'nin çöp ile imtihanı sosyal medyanın dilinde!
CHP'nin çöp ile imtihanı sosyal medyanın dilinde!
AK Parti’de gözler 24 Mart’a çevrildi
AK Parti’de gözler 24 Mart’a çevrildi
Harita üzerinde anlattı! 1 yıl sonra değeri ortaya çıktı
Harita üzerinde anlattı! 1 yıl sonra değeri ortaya çıktı
Daha Fazla Video Göster
Untitled Document
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ