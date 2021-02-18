18 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
AK Parti'den CHP'ye tepki: PKK'ya söyleyemediğini Cumhurbaşkanımıza söylüyor

AK Parti'den CHP'ye tepki: PKK'ya söyleyemediğini Cumhurbaşkanımıza söylüyor

A Haber
Giriş: 18.02.2021 19:25
Güncelleme:18.02.2021 19:26
AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik, MKYK toplantısına ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. "Gara" operasyonu üzerinden hükümeti hedef alan Kılıçdaroğlu'na sert sözlerle yüklendi. "PKK'ya söyleyemediğini Cumhurbaşanımıza söylüyor" dedi.
