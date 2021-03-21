21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Yol açılınca sevinçten halay çektiler

Yol açılınca sevinçten halay çektiler

Giriş: 21.03.2021 14:02
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 14:10
A Haber görüntülü ihbar hattına gelen görüntüler Siirt'ten. Siirt'te 112 ve DEDAŞ ekibi geçit tepe mevkiinde mahsur kaldı. Sabaha karşı yolları açılan ekipler sevinçten halay çekti.

