29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: İstanbul'da trafik yoğunluğu! Son durum ne? Metrobüste yoğunluk var mı?

Giriş: 29.03.2021 08:40
Güncelleme:29.03.2021 08:49
Son dakika haberi... İstanbullular sabah saatlerinde ve gün içinde dakikalarca otobüs metrobüs bekliyor. Peki ulaşımda son durum ne? İstanbul'da trafik yoğunluğu var mı? Hem toplu taşımadaki hem de İstanbul trafiğindeki son durumu A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktardı.

