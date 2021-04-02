02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

İHA
Giriş: 02.04.2021 08:47
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 08:55
Son dakika haberi... Hindistan'da bir polis memuru maske takmayan 5 kişiyi cezalandırmak için "ördek yürüyüşü" yaptırdı. Sosyal medyanın gündemine oturan görüntüler, kullanıcıları ikiye böldü.
