02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

Son dakika haberi... Hindistan'da bir polis memuru maske takmayan 5 kişiyi cezalandırmak için "ördek yürüyüşü" yaptırdı. Sosyal medyanın gündemine oturan görüntüler, kullanıcıları ikiye böldü.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 02.04.2021 08:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.04.2021 08:55
  • 1
  • 73
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

Korona virüs salgını tüm dünyada etkisini devam ettirirken, birçok ülkede maske takmayanlara yönelik ilginç cezalar uygulanmaya devam ediyor. Hindistan'ın Maharaştra eyaletine bağlı Mumbai'de bulunan Marine Drive'da polis maske takmayan 5 kişiye "ördek yürüyüşü" yaptırdı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 73
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

SOSYAL MEDYAYI İKİYE BÖLDÜ

Sosyal medyanın gündemine oturan görüntüler, kullanıcıları ikiye böldü. Bazı kullanıcılar polisin verdiği cezayı esprili ve gerekli bulurken, bazıları ise polisi para cezası kesmek yerine fiziksel olarak taciz etmekle ve sınıf ayrımcılığı yapmakla suçlandı.

  • 3
  • 73
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

Yerel basında yer alan haberlerde ise, maske takmayan şahısların para cezası ödemek yerine ördek yürüyüşü yapmayı polise kendilerinin teklif ettiği iddia edildi.

  • 4
  • 73
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

SORUŞTURMA AÇILDI

Söz konusu polis memuru hakkında gelen tepkiler üzerine soruşturma açıldığı bildirildi. Hindistan'da Covid-19 nedeni ile bazı bölgelerde gece sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanırken, ülke genelinde maske takmayanlara toplamda 4 milyon dolardan fazla para cezası kesildiği aktarıldı.

  • 5
  • 73
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı

Hindistan'da toplam vaka sayısı 12 milyon 302 bin 92'ye, toplam can kaybı ise 163 bin 428'e ulaştı.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN