02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Haberler Galeri Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı
Maske takmayanlar neye uğradığını şaşırdı! İlginç ceza sosyal medyayı salladı
Son dakika haberi... Hindistan'da bir polis memuru maske takmayan 5 kişiyi cezalandırmak için "ördek yürüyüşü" yaptırdı. Sosyal medyanın gündemine oturan görüntüler, kullanıcıları ikiye böldü.
Giriş Tarihi: 02.04.2021 08:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.04.2021 08:55