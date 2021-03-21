21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları KADES yine bir hayat kurtardı! Darp edilen genç kız ölümden kurtarıldı

KADES yine bir hayat kurtardı! Darp edilen genç kız ölümden kurtarıldı

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 21.03.2021 10:56
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 11:01
Kısa adı KADES olan kadın destek uygulaması hayat kurtarmaya devam ediyor. Kütahya'da eski sevgilisi tarafından darp edilip bir araçla kaçırılan genç kız fırsatını bulup telefonundan KADES acil butonuna bastı. Sonrasında bakın ne oldu.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
KADES yine bir hayat kurtardı
KADES yine bir hayat kurtardı
İzmir kırmızıya döndü
İzmir kırmızıya döndü
Teknolojiye direnen meslek
Teknolojiye direnen meslek
Aslanlar karşı karşıya! Birbirlerini kovalayıp...
Aslanlar karşı karşıya! Birbirlerini kovalayıp...
Muğla'da 4,6 büyüklüğünde deprem
Muğla'da 4,6 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'a kar geliyor! Bu tarihe dikkat
İstanbul'a kar geliyor! Bu tarihe dikkat
Başkan Erdoğan'a anlamlı destek
Başkan Erdoğan'a anlamlı destek
Lüks rezidansa baskın
Lüks rezidansa baskın
Sen de mi hocam! Suçüstü yakalandı
Sen de mi hocam! Suçüstü yakalandı
İki kare bir facia! Ekipler alarma geçti
İki kare bir facia! Ekipler alarma geçti
İstanbul'u karıştıran ABD plakalı araç!
İstanbul'u karıştıran ABD plakalı araç!
Erkek arkadaşı katletti! İşte son görüntüleri
Erkek arkadaşı katletti! İşte son görüntüleri
Daha Fazla Video Göster