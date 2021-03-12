12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: PKK'nın finans kaynaklarına ağır darbe

Son dakika: PKK'nın finans kaynaklarına ağır darbe

A Haber
Giriş: 12.03.2021 12:26
Son dakika haberi... Hakkari Valisi İdris Akbıyık, terör örgütünün finans kaynaklarından uyuşturucuya yönelik operasyonlarda bu yıl 1 ton 380 kilogram eroin, 10 kilogram kokain ve 3,5 ton asit anhidrit ele geçirildiğini bildirdi.
PKKnın finans kaynaklarına ağır darbe PKK'NIN FİNANS KAYNAKLARINA AĞIR DARBE
