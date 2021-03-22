22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: A Haber Suriye'de! YPG'li teröristler böyle görüntülendi

Giriş: 22.03.2021 13:21
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 13:23
Son dakika haberi... A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Sabri Uğurbaş ve kameraman Mehmet Ali Bağ, Suriye'de Mare-Tel Rıfat hattına gitti. Ekibimiz bölgede mevzilenen teröristleri yerinde görüntüledi.
