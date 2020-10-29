29 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Cumhuriyet 97 yaşında! Kutlu olsun

Cumhuriyet 97 yaşında! Kutlu olsun

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 29.10.2020 09:27
Güncelleme:29.10.2020 09:27
Bugün bayram! Cumhuriyet Bayramı…Cumhuriyetimizin ilan edilmesinin yıl dönümündeyiz. Aziz önder Mustafa Kemal Atatük’ün ve ecdadımızın bu aziz emanetini ilelebet muhafaza ve müdafa edeceğiz. Bayramımız ve bayramınız kutlu olsun….

Cumhuriyet 97 yaşında! Kutlu olsun
Cumhuriyet 97 yaşında! Kutlu olsun
ULAQ görev için gün sayıyor!
ULAQ görev için gün sayıyor!
CHP’nin içinden 3 parti çıkacak!
CHP’nin içinden 3 parti çıkacak!
İstanbul'da DHKP-C'ye gece yarısı operasyonu: Çok sayıda gözaltı var
İstanbul'da DHKP-C'ye gece yarısı operasyonu: Çok sayıda gözaltı var
Hatay’daki terör saldırısının zamanlaması neye işaret?
Hatay’daki terör saldırısının zamanlaması neye işaret?
''Fransa, Başkan Erdoğan’ın onuruna savaş açmaya çalışıyor''
''Fransa, Başkan Erdoğan’ın onuruna savaş açmaya çalışıyor''
İslamofobi nasıl ortaya çıktı?
İslamofobi nasıl ortaya çıktı?
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca'dan Bilim Kurulu'nun ardından flaş açıklamalar
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca'dan Bilim Kurulu'nun ardından flaş açıklamalar
Fransa'ya Charlie Hebdo kınaması
Fransa'ya "Charlie Hebdo" kınaması
Irak'ın kuzeyinde 2 terörist etkisiz hele getirildi
Irak'ın kuzeyinde 2 terörist etkisiz hele getirildi
Tele 1 sunucusu Musa Özuğurlu'dan Başkan Erdoğan'a alçak iftira!
Tele 1 sunucusu Musa Özuğurlu'dan Başkan Erdoğan'a alçak iftira!
Bakan Koca'dan grip aşısı açıklaması
Bakan Koca'dan grip aşısı açıklaması
Daha Fazla Video Göster