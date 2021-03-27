27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
A Haber ekibi filyasyon ekibiyle birlikte! Ekipler belirtisi olan kişilere PCR testi yapıyor

Giriş: 27.03.2021 14:14
Güncelleme:27.03.2021 14:23
Deyim yerindeyse dedektif gibi çalışan filyasyon ekipleri, ev ev dolaşarak şikayetleri olan kişilere PCR testi yapıyor. Peki evde koronavirüs testi nasıl yapılıyor? Çankırı'dan A Haber muhabiri Recep Doğru sağlık ekibinin yanında gelişmeleri aktardı.
A Haber ekibi filyasyon ekibiyle birlikte!
Başkan Erdoğan'dan önemli kabul
Türkiye'de aşılamada son durum ne?
CHP'li Yavaş kendini yalanladı! İşte vaatler ve gerçekler
YSK açıkladı! İllerin vekil sayıları değişti
Türkiye'nin başarısı böyle başladı!
Süre doldu! Boğazları kesilecek
Türk siyasetinin hocasını korudu!
FOX TV eski müdürünü görmezden geldi
Vaka artışının nedeni ne?
Türkiye’ye özgü! Canlar ona emanet
Cami saldırısına AK Parti'den tepki!
