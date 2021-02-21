21 Şubat 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Başkan Erdoğan'dan Muhammed Emin Saraç'ın kabri başında Kur'an tilaveti

Başkan Erdoğan'dan Muhammed Emin Saraç'ın kabri başında Kur'an tilaveti

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 21.02.2021 16:52
Güncelleme:21.02.2021 16:55
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fatih Camii'nde cenaze namazına katıldığı Hadis Alimi Muhammed Emin Saraç Hoca'nın mezarı başında Fatiha Suresi'ni okudu. O anlar çevredekilerce görüntülendi.
Son dakika: Hadis Alimi Muhammed Emin Saraç için cenaze töreni! Başkan Erdoğan da törene katıldı HADİS ALİMİ MUHAMMED EMİN SARAÇ İÇİN CENAZE TÖRENİ! BAŞKAN ERDOĞAN DA TÖRENE KATILDI
Başkan Erdoğan Hadis Alimi Muhammed Emin Saraç için düzenlenen cenaze törenine katıldı BAŞKAN ERDOĞAN HADİS ALİMİ MUHAMMED EMİN SARAÇ İÇİN DÜZENLENEN CENAZE TÖRENİNE KATILDI
Muhammed Emin Saraça son görev MUHAMMED EMİN SARAÇ'A SON GÖREV
Ekrem Kızıltaş Muhammed Emin Saraçı anlattı: Hayatı boyunca sürekli öğretti EKREM KIZILTAŞ MUHAMMED EMİN SARAÇ'I ANLATTI: HAYATI BOYUNCA SÜREKLİ ÖĞRETTİ
Türkiyenin önde gelen hadis alimi vefat etti | Muhammed Emin Saraç kimdir? TÜRKİYE'NİN ÖNDE GELEN HADİS ALİMİ VEFAT ETTİ | MUHAMMED EMİN SARAÇ KİMDİR?

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Başkan Erdoğan'dan kabir başında Kur'an tilaveti
Başkan Erdoğan'dan kabir başında Kur'an tilaveti
Başkan Erdoğan Esenler Belediyesi'ni ziyaret etti
Başkan Erdoğan Esenler Belediyesi'ni ziyaret etti
Katliamdan sağ kurtulan askerler A Haber'e konuştu
Katliamdan sağ kurtulan askerler A Haber'e konuştu
Sınavlar ertelenecek mi? Bakan Selçuk açıkladı
Sınavlar ertelenecek mi? Bakan Selçuk açıkladı
Başkan Erdoğan Hadis Alimi Muhammed Emin Saraç için düzenlenen cenaze törenine katıldı
Başkan Erdoğan Hadis Alimi Muhammed Emin Saraç için düzenlenen cenaze törenine katıldı
İşte Taşdemir'in terör özgeçmişi...
İşte Taşdemir'in terör özgeçmişi...
Sınırda dev operasyon!
Sınırda dev operasyon!
HDP kapatılacak mı?
HDP kapatılacak mı?
Muhammed Emin Saraç'a son görev
Muhammed Emin Saraç'a son görev
Gara neden dönüm noktası oldu?
Gara neden dönüm noktası oldu?
İstanbul'da normalleşme ne zaman başlayacak?
İstanbul'da normalleşme ne zaman başlayacak?
Albayrak'ı karalama iftiralarına sert yanıt
Albayrak'ı karalama iftiralarına sert yanıt
Daha Fazla Video Göster