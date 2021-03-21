21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Teknolojiye direnen meslek! Yok olma tehlikesiyle karşı karşıya

Teknolojiye direnen meslek! Yok olma tehlikesiyle karşı karşıya

Giriş: 21.03.2021 09:52
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 09:59
Tarihin en eski meslekleri arasında gösterilen çömlekçilik adeta teknolojiye direniyor. Toprağın insan eliyle emeğe bürünerek şekillendiği bu zanaat ile yemek kabı, saklama küpü ve testi gibi sayısız eşya üretiliyor. İşte teknolojiye direnen meslek Çömlekçilik...
TEKNOLOJİYE DİRENEN MESLEK
