27 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
CHP sokakta değil sosyal medyada çalışıyor! İstanbul'daki çöp dağlarını perdeleme girişimi

CHP sokakta değil sosyal medyada çalışıyor! İstanbul'daki çöp dağlarını perdeleme girişimi

Giriş: 27.02.2021 16:48
Güncelleme:27.02.2021 17:31
İstanbul'da çöp yığınları artık sokaklara taştı... İzmir'de ise altyapı ve çarpık kentleşme sorununa yıllardır çözüm bulunamadı... Yurt genelinde çok sayıda CHP'li ilçe belediyesi de finansal krizde... Hal böyleyken ana muhalefet sosyal medyada yaptığı algı çalışması ile ''belediyelerimiz çalışıyor'' mesajı vermeye çalıştı.
