Son dakika: CHP'li belediyeler arasında çöp savaşları başladı! Hakkını arayan işçilere saldırdılar

Son dakika haberi... Maltepe'de biriken çöpleri toplamaya gelen İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi (İBB) ekipleri ile grevdeki işçiler arasında tartışma çıktı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 27.02.2021 14:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.02.2021 14:57
Maltepe'de belediye işçilerinin grevi nedeniyle günlerdir çöpler toplanmıyor. Küçükyalı Mahallesi'nde biriken çöpleri toplamak için sabah saatlerinde İBB ekipleri geldi.

Ekiplerin çalışmasını öğrenen DİSK'e bağlı Genel-İş Sendikası'na bağlı işçiler, çöp arabalarıyla birlikte sokağa geldi. Sendika üyeleri ve çöpleri toplayan ekipler arasında tartışma çıktı. Polis ekipleri iki grup arasındaki tartışmaya müdahale etti. O anlar cep telefonu kamerasına yansıdı.

GERGİNLİK CEP TELEFON KAMERASINDA
Sendika Üyesi Nazım Poyraz, "Biz yasal bir grevdeyiz. Maltepe Belediyesi'nin yönetimi sağdan soldan adam toplayıp buradaki çöpleri toplatmak istiyor. Bizde bu duruma müdahale ettik.

Yasal haklarımızı kullanarak polislerde müdahale ederek temizliği bıraktırdık. Ama vatandaşlar diyorlar ki biz kapımızın önünü temizliyoruz. Alakası yok burada oturmayan insanlar ve getirdikleri kişileri burada çöp toplatıyorlar" dedi.

Sendika Üyesi İsmail Bal ise, "Yaklaşık 100 kişilik bir grup toplanmışlar. Ara sokakları temizlemeye başlamışlar. Maltepe Belediyesi, İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ne ait kişilerdi. İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi'nin kıyı ekipleri aşağıda minibüs yolunda bekliyordu. Buradaki çöpleri toplayıp o araçlara koyacaklardı. Yaklaşık dört, beş araç vardı" diye konuştu,

