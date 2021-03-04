04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Gündem Videoları Bitlis'te askeri helikopter düştü! Bölgedeki son durumu canlı yayında aktardı

Bitlis'te askeri helikopter düştü! Bölgedeki son durumu canlı yayında aktardı

A Haber
Giriş: 04.03.2021 20:13
Güncelleme:04.03.2021 20:13
Bitlis Gazeteciler Cemiyeti Başkanı Özcan Ciriz A Haber’e yaptığı açıklamada enkaz altında kimsenin kalmadığını duyurdu. Ciriz, yapılan çalışmalardaki son durumu canlı yayında aktardı. Bölgede kar yağışının etkisini aktardığını bildirdi.
